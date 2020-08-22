(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 22 agosto 2020

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

NFL Vijaipur unit to produce Compost from Biodegradable waste



Project aims to recycle around 2000 Kg per day of biodegradable waste generated in township including horticulture waste



National Fertilizers Limited (NFL)a PSU under the Department of Fertilizers ,Vijaipur (MP ) is going to set up an Organic Waste Converter (OWC) Plant. The biodegradable waste collected in the unit shall be transported to OWC where the same shall be segregated from non-degradable parts. It will take around 10 days to convert it into ready to use compost.

An initiative towards ‘Swachh Bharat’, the project aims to recycle around 2000 Kg per day of the biodegradable waste generated in township including the horticulture waste and convert it into ready to use compost.

The unit plans to utilize this compost as manure thus substituting consumption of fertilisers/ manure used for developments of Parks or Public places. The compost can also be used by the residents in their Lawns and Kitchen Gardens.

Shri Jagdeep Shah Singh, CGM of Vijaipur unit performed Bhoomipujan of the upcoming Organic Waste Converter Plant in presence of senior officials of the unit.

