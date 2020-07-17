NEXT STEPS FOR BUILD-TO-RENT PILOT AS COVID RESTRICTIONS RECEDE

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), ven 17 luglio 2020

The Palaszczuk Government’s Build-to-Rent Pilot Project will now proceed to a Request for Detailed Proposal phase to deliver more affordable housing and create Queensland jobs.

Treasurer Cameron Dick said the project supported the Palaszczuk Government COVID-19 Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs strategy to support businesses and families, and to protect local jobs, with the project having the potential to support an average of 900 jobs for two years.

“Along with our commitment of $100 million for the Housing Construction Works for Tradies program, which will deliver jobs and social housing right across Queensland, the Build-to-Rent pilot project will deliver the infrastructure and housing Queenslanders need.

“Up to three developments may be delivered through the Pilot, with the potential to supply over 750 total dwellings, with 20 to 40 per cent of these dwellings provided as affordable rental housing.

Mr Dick said the shortlisted proponents will be asked to develop detailed development and affordable housing solutions.

He said government has been focused on essential response work and that, as conditions have improved in Queensland, the time is right to move forward with the Build-to-Rent Pilot.

“The selected proponents have already showcased their capability and capacity to deliver an affordable housing solution and we are now requesting detailed information to support their proposals.

“In addition to creating jobs, affordable housing is a critical issue for our Government. We understand that access to safe and secure housing has a direct impact on living standards and opportunities for Queensland households,” said Minister Dick.

“This project will deliver much needed affordable housing to the community, while injecting of millions of dollars of investment in the local construction sector supporting vital local jobs.

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said the project’s progress to the Request for Detailed Proposal phase was another step to addressing the need for more affordable housing Queensland.

“The Palaszczuk Government has already committed to invest in the construction of 685 new social homes this coming year, and this pilot represents another shot in the arm for tradies as part of our economic recovery plan.

“Our plan is delivering security of employment for the 240,000 Queenslanders working in the building and construction industry.

“We know that around the world there are tough economic times ahead, which is why its perfect timingto move to the next stage and deliver more affordable housing for families who need it.

Mr de Brenni said the Pilot Project, when delivered, will provide greater amenity and create a blueprint for affordable housing into the future.

It is expected the preferred proponent/s will be announced in late September 2020.

Further information about the Pilot Project can be found here: https://www.treasury.qld.gov.au/growing-queensland/build-to-rent-pilot-project/.

