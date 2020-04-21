(AGENPARL) – mar 21 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Headlines & Heroes: Newspapers, Comics & More Fine Print Blog from the Library of Congress.

Newspaper Navigator Surfaces Treasure Trove of Historic Images Get a Sneak Peek at Upcoming Data Jam! [ https://blogs.loc.gov/headlinesandheroes/2020/04/newspapernavigator/?loclr=easerb ] 04/21/2020 07:00 PM EDT

Eileen Jakeway, an innovation specialist on the LC Labs team, first posted this piece to The Signal blog. Inthis post, Innovator in Residence Ben Lee talks about his aspirations for engaging the American public with the millions of images he extracted from Chronicling America. Although Library of Congress buildings are closed to the public, projects [] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]

Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]