mercoledì, Aprile 22, 2020
Breaking News

DIECI ANNI FA LA MAREA NERA NEL GOLFO DEL MESSICO

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF APRIL 19, 2020

MONS. VALENTINETTI: GRAZIE ALLA CEI UNA PROTEZIONE PIù FORTE PER I PIù…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 21 APRIL…

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

EUROPA, DI MAIO: TRATTATIVA PIU’ IMPORTANTE DELLA STORIA, CONTE SI BATTERA’ CON…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1778 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1779 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1777 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1777 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

Agenparl

NEWSPAPER NAVIGATOR SURFACES TREASURE TROVE OF HISTORIC IMAGES – GET A SNEAK PEEK AT UPCOMING DATA JAM!

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mar 21 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Headlines & Heroes: Newspapers, Comics & More Fine Print Blog from the Library of Congress.
Newspaper Navigator Surfaces Treasure Trove of Historic Images Get a Sneak Peek at Upcoming Data Jam! [ https://blogs.loc.gov/headlinesandheroes/2020/04/newspapernavigator/?loclr=easerb ] 04/21/2020 07:00 PM EDT
Eileen Jakeway, an innovation specialist on the LC Labs team, first posted this piece to The Signal blog. Inthis post, Innovator in Residence Ben Lee talks about his aspirations for engaging the American public with the millions of images he extracted from Chronicling America. Although Library of Congress buildings are closed to the public, projects [] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More