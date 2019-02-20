20 Febbraio 2019
Breaking News

#NewsPA – Educarnival 2019 – Presentato il programma della manifestazione

03/23/2019 – Unmasking The Stigma Gala

Infantino and Putin discuss World Cup legacy and continued support for Russian…

Assembly Committee to Hold Hearing on Privacy Act Today

Decision: Cedars Manor School

Sitting Volley: il torneo di qualificazione agli Europei in diretta streaming

Improving the EPA Multi-Sector General Permit for Industrial Stormwater Discharges

Progetto Pro.pil.e.i : elenco domande ammesse

Senado deverá promover evento sobre Síndrome de Down em março

Sport: Fedriga, la spadista Mara Navarria testimonial Fvg nel mondo

Image default
Agenparl Italia Sicilia Social Network

#NewsPA – Educarnival 2019 – Presentato il programma della manifestazione

by Redazione Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – Palermo mer 20 febbraio 2019

Comune di Palermo

<!–

–>

<!– AddThis Pro BEGIN

AddThis Pro END –>

‘).appendTo(‘body’);

}

$(‘.cb-enable’).click(function() {

//consenso globale
$.cookie(“consent”, 1, {path: “/”, domain: “www.comune.palermo.it”, expires:365});
//scripts da integrare nei cookies
//google analytics
$.cookie(“pa_ga”, 1, {path: “/”, domain: “www.comune.palermo.it”, expires:365});
//search engine
$.cookie(“pa_gse”, 1, {path: “/”, domain: “www.comune.palermo.it”, expires:365});
//addtihs
$.cookie(“pa_addthis”, 1, {path: “/”, domain: “www.comune.palermo.it”, expires:365});

(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i[‘GoogleAnalyticsObject’]=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){
(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),
m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)
})(window,document,’script’,’//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js’,’ga’);

ga(‘create’, ‘UA-‘, ‘comune.palermo.it’);
ga(‘send’, ‘pageview’);

$.ajax({
method: “POST”,
url: “includes/update_cookies.php”,
data: { ipadd: “46.254.39.25”, sid: “bbi0pon2o5m5qqa0cihnk7jre7”, cons: “1” }
}).done(function(data) {
console.log(‘Consenso inviato’);
console.debug(‘cookie:’+$.cookie(“consent”));
$(“#cookie-bar”).hide();
});

$.getScript(“//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-50e5de6a0128bb3b”, function(){ });

(function() {
var cx = ‘:qfba1ybb28m’;
var gcse = document.createElement(‘script’); gcse.type = ‘text/javascript’; gcse.async = true;
gcse.src = (document.location.protocol == ‘https:’ ? ‘https:’ : ‘http:’) +
‘//www.google.it/cse/cse.js?cx=’ + cx;
var s = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(gcse, s);
})();

});

$(‘.cb-disable’).click(function() {

$.cookie(“consent”, 0, {path: “/”, domain: “www.comune.palermo.it”, expires:365});

$.ajax({
method: “POST”,
url: “includes/update_cookies.php”,
data: { ipadd: “46.254.39.25”, sid: “bbi0pon2o5m5qqa0cihnk7jre7”, cons: “0” }
}).done(function(data) {
console.log(‘Diniego inviato’);
console.debug(‘cookie:’+$.cookie(“consent”));
$(“#cookie-bar”).hide();
});

});
$(“#m-subsel”).click(function(){
$(“.sub”).slideToggle(“700”);
return false;
//$(this).toggleClass(“active”);
});

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

$(“.hdrimg”).hover(
function() { this.src = this.src.replace(“_off”, “_on”);
},
function() { this.src = this.src.replace(“_on”, “_off”);
});

$(‘#m-menu’).slicknav({
prependTo:’#m-navbar’
});

$(‘.print’).click(function() {

var url=’scripts/do_pdf.php?id=’+21389;
location.href = url;
});

});

Fonte/Source: https://www.comune.palermo.it/noticext.php?id=21389

Related posts

03/23/2019 – Unmasking The Stigma Gala

Redazione Redazione

Assembly Committee to Hold Hearing on Privacy Act Today

Redazione Redazione

Decision: Cedars Manor School

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More