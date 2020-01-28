28 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

THE HOLOCAUST IS MORE THAN JUST HISTORY

FONDO DI SOLIDARIETà COMUNALE 2019, IL RICORSO DEL COMUNE DI LARINO

SAHEL: PER L’UNICEF 5 MILIONI DI BAMBINI AVRANNO BISOGNO DI ASSISTENZA UMANITARIA

ANTISEMITISMO. ROTTA, ANCORA SEDE PD IMBRATTATA CON SVASTICHE, NON CI LASCEREMO INTIMORIRE…

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY REEKER’S TRAVEL TO GERMANY

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY REEKER’S TRAVEL TO GERMANY

FONDO DI SOLIDARIETà COMUNALE 2019, IL RICORSO DEL COMUNE DI CIVITACAMPOMARANO

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2129 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2330 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

MEDEDELING VAN HET KABINET VAN DE KONING: BENOEMING STAATSSECRETARISSEN VIJLBRIEF EN VAN…

Home » #NEWSPA – CONCORSO “I LUOGHI DEL CUORE”. DOMANI INCONTRO PER PRESENTAZIONE IPOTESI PROGETTUALI DI RECUPERO DEL FIUME ORETO
Agenparl Italia Sicilia Social Network

#NEWSPA – CONCORSO “I LUOGHI DEL CUORE”. DOMANI INCONTRO PER PRESENTAZIONE IPOTESI PROGETTUALI DI RECUPERO DEL FIUME ORETO

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Palermo mar 28 gennaio 2020

Comune di Palermo

<!–

–>

<!– AddThis Pro BEGIN

AddThis Pro END –>

‘).appendTo(‘body’);

}

$(‘.cb-enable’).click(function() {

//consenso globale
$.cookie(“consent”, 1, {path: “/”, domain: “www.comune.palermo.it”, expires:365});
//scripts da integrare nei cookies
//google analytics
$.cookie(“pa_ga”, 1, {path: “/”, domain: “www.comune.palermo.it”, expires:365});
//search engine
$.cookie(“pa_gse”, 1, {path: “/”, domain: “www.comune.palermo.it”, expires:365});
//addtihs
$.cookie(“pa_addthis”, 1, {path: “/”, domain: “www.comune.palermo.it”, expires:365});

(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i[‘GoogleAnalyticsObject’]=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){
(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),
m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)
})(window,document,’script’,’//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js’,’ga’);

ga(‘create’, ‘UA-‘, ‘comune.palermo.it’);
ga(‘send’, ‘pageview’);

$.ajax({
method: “POST”,
url: “includes/update_cookies.php”,
data: { ipadd: “”, sid: “llvovem6”, cons: “1” }
}).done(function(data) {
console.log(‘Consenso inviato’);
console.debug(‘cookie:’+$.cookie(“consent”));
$(“#cookie-bar”).hide();
});

$.getScript(“//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-b”, function(){ });

(function() {
var cx = ‘:qfba1ybb28m’;
var gcse = document.createElement(‘script’); gcse.type = ‘text/javascript’; gcse.async = true;
gcse.src = (document.location.protocol == ‘https:’ ? ‘https:’ : ‘http:’) +
‘//www.google.it/cse/cse.js?cx=’ + cx;
var s = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(gcse, s);
})();

});

$(‘.cb-disable’).click(function() {

$.cookie(“consent”, 0, {path: “/”, domain: “www.comune.palermo.it”, expires:365});

$.ajax({
method: “POST”,
url: “includes/update_cookies.php”,
data: { ipadd: “”, sid: “llvovem6”, cons: “0” }
}).done(function(data) {
console.log(‘Diniego inviato’);
console.debug(‘cookie:’+$.cookie(“consent”));
$(“#cookie-bar”).hide();
});

});
$(“#m-subsel”).click(function(){
$(“.sub”).slideToggle(“700”);
return false;
//$(this).toggleClass(“active”);
});

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

$(“.hdrimg”).hover(
function() { this.src = this.src.replace(“_off”, “_on”);
},
function() { this.src = this.src.replace(“_on”, “_off”);
});

$(‘#m-menu’).slicknav({
prependTo:’#m-navbar’
});

$(‘.print’).click(function() {

var url=’scripts/do_pdf.php?id=’+26458;
location.href = url;
});

});

Fonte/Source: https://www.comune.palermo.it/noticext.php?id=26458

Related posts

#NEWSPA – CONCORSO “I LUOGHI DEL CUORE”. DOMANI INCONTRO PER PRESENTAZIONE IPOTESI PROGETTUALI DI RECUPERO DEL FIUME ORETO

Redazione

GRADUATING STUDENTS: SAVE THE DATE FOR GRAD FAIR, MARCH 17 AND 24–26

Redazione

В Ярославской области ряды Юнармии пополнили более 50 школьников

Redazione

MCKONLY & ASBURY PROMOTIONS

Redazione

HRG NAMES NEW LAND DEVELOPMENT PRACTICE AREA LEADER

Redazione

CASELLE RICORDA L’ECCIDIO DEL 1° FEBBRAIO 1945. ALLA CERIMONIA IL GONFALONE DI CITTà METROPOLITANA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More