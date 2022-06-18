Twitter Newsmax-2022-06-18 01:45 By Redazione 18 Giugno 2022 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:49 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022 Redazione TRUMP: “We don’t worship government, we worship God.” https://t.co/975hz30M4J https://t.co/FRpUwb6A2sTwitter – Newsmax 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleTed Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41Next articleTed Cruz-2022-06-18 01:49 - Advertisement - Correlati Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:49 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:49 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022