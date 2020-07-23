NEWS STORY: VALUATION OFFICE AGENCY (VOA) CHIEF EXECUTIVE TO TAKE UP NEW ROLE AT OFCOM

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, gio 23 luglio 2020

Chief Executive of the Valuation Office Agency ( VOA ) and Tax Assurance Commissioner for HMRC , Melissa Tatton, will take up a new role as Interim Group Director, Corporate, at Ofcom from 7 September 2020.

Melissa was appointed Chief Executive of the VOA in September 2017 and has overseen a major modernisation programme at the agency.

Melissa is currently on loan from the VOA to lead HMRC ’s COVID-19 Response Unit, overseeing HMRC ’s delivery of the support schemes and the governance of HMRC ’s overall response to the pandemic. Melissa was also appointed as HMRC ’s Tax Assurance Commissioner last year and sits on HMRC ’s Executive Committee.

Jim Harra, HMRC Chief Executive, said:

I’m enormously grateful to Melissa for her leadership and expertise, overseeing the department’s response to COVID-19 over the last few months. Before that, Melissa proved a highly effective Chief Executive of the VOA and has a long history as a senior leader and tax professional within HMRC . I’m going to miss Melissa but wish her all the very best in her new role.

Melissa Tatton, VOA Chief Executive, said:

It has been an absolute privilege to lead VOA . The agency plays a vital role in funding local public services by providing the business rates and council tax valuations that underpin more than £50 billion of taxation. I was pleased to support HMRC by leading the COVID-19 Response Unit and I’ve been hugely impressed by the commitment and resilience of all those involved in playing such a vital role in helping the country during the pandemic. I’m delighted to accept the position of Interim Group Director, Corporate, at Ofcom and I look forward to getting started.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/valuation-office-agency-voa-chief-executive-to-take-up-new-role-at-ofcom