11 Novembre 2019
NEWS STORY: UPDATE ON SALES PROCESS FOR BRITISH STEEL LIMITED

(AGENPARL) -Birmingham (England), lun 11 novembre 2019

Following several weeks of discussions with a number of interested parties, the Official Receiver has today said that he has accepted a bid from Jingye for the business. This is an important step towards securing steel making operations at British Steel’s sites in the UK.

The government continues to work with the Official Receiver and Jingye on the next stage of the sales process.

Published 11 November 2019

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/update-on-sales-process-for-british-steel-limited

