NEWS STORY: UK STANDS BY IRAQ DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 10 luglio 2020

The UK will continue to stand by Iraq as it deals with the current economic crisis and devastating impact of coronavirus, International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said during a virtual visit to the country today (Thursday 9 July).

The Secretary of State saw how UK aid is helping the Government of Iraq to deliver critical economic reforms and tackle coronavirus in the country.

She held a series of virtual meetings with UK partners in the country, where the virus is continuing to spread and the worsening economic situation threatens the livelihoods and futures of millions of Iraqis.

Since 2014 UK aid has helped to meet the urgent needs of people affected by the conflict with Daesh. The UK is supporting the Government of Iraq to stabilise and rebuild Iraq, laying the foundations for lasting peace and prosperity.

International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

“The UK is standing by Iraq and will continue to do so as it deals with the current economic crisis and coronavirus outbreak, which are threatening the lives and livelihoods of millions of people.

“During my virtual visit I saw how UK aid is helping the country address its health, economic, and security challenges and was able to reaffirm our strong commitment to a safe, prosperous and stable Iraq.”

The International Development Secretary spoke to the Minister of Finance, Mr Ali Allawi, about how the UK can continue to support Iraq as it embarks on ambitious economic reforms.

She also heard from young Iraqi entrepreneurs about the challenges businesses face in Iraq, including from coronavirus, and saw how UK support to government-led reforms will help the private sector to grow.

Speaking with representatives from the United Nations, World Bank and International Monetary Fund, the Secretary of State reaffirmed the importance of coordinating international support for Iraq as it deals with the economic impact of coronavirus.

To date the UK has pledged £764 million to the global fight against coronavirus, including funding international efforts to develop a safe, workable coronavirus vaccine that will be available throughout the world – as the biggest country donor to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-stands-by-iraq-during-coronavirus-pandemic