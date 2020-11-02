NEWS STORY: THE SECRETARY OF STATE HAS APPOINTED ANNIE HAMPSON, JANE SPIERS, AND KATIE TOWN AS TRUSTEES OF THE THEATRES TRUST.

(AGENPARL9 – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 02 novembre 2020

Annie Hampson is a Chartered Town Planner who prior to March 2020 was the Chief Planning Officer at the City of London Corporation. She was involved for 30 years in the City’s evolution in providing modern, innovative and effective buildings whilst safeguarding the City’s historic character and enhancing its street scene.

She has 40 years’ experience at a senior level of Planning Authorities within London providing her with in depth planning knowledge. She has been involved in a great range of development schemes, including major projects and infrastructure schemes and in repurposing and refurbishing a large number of listed buildings of different scales and times.

She is involved in judging, has given a wide range of talks and presentations and has

experience of negotiation, in influencing and decision making. She continues to be actively

involved in Planning.

She is the Chairman of the London Diocesan Advisory Committee which has responsibility for over 600 Church buildings, many of which are listed and where Access and new needs lead to change.

She was awarded an OBE in 2018 for her services to Planning in London.

Jane has been Chief Executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts since 2012, responsible for three city centre arts venues – His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and The Lemon Tree. She led the restoration and renovation of the Music Hall, reopened in December 2018 after a £10m transformation.

Between 2003 – 2012 she was the first Chief Executive of Horsecross Arts bringing together Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre. She led the Horsecross Team through the construction of the new Perth Concert Hall and launch of the opening season before going on to champion the redevelopment of Perth Theatre. Prior to that, she led the redevelopment of the Tolbooth, Stirling’s Centre for Music and the Arts. In 2017, Jane was made an honorary fellow of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland.

Jane is an experienced programmer, producer, festival director and events manager. She has served on a number of Boards, currently on the Board of the Edinburgh UNESCO City of Literature Trust, the Sage Gateshead, Sound Festival, the UK Touring Partnership and the Scottish Theatre Producing Consortium.

Katie Town is Executive Director of Theatre Royal Wakefield, a Grade II* listed Frank Matcham Theatre in West Yorkshire. She has lead the theatre since the end of 2015, taking the Theatre and its team through a process of rapid creative and organisational change, including building and opening a new extension to the building. Katie previously worked as General Manager for the Learning Department at the National Theatre. Katie initially qualified as a non-practising barrister but, deciding a career in the arts seemed more interesting, initially worked in the sector at the Royal Opera House, and then in a number smaller arts organisations, including Tavaziva Dance and Candoco Dance Company.

These roles are not remunerated. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments, the process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The Government’s Governance Code requires that any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years is declared. This is defined as holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or candidature for election. Annie Hampson, Jane Spiers, and Katie Town have not declared any activity.

0https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/578498/governance_code_on_public_appointments_16_12_2016.pdf’>https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/578498/governance_code_on_public_appointments_16_12_2016.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-secretary-of-state-has-appointed-annie-hampson-jane-spiers-and-katie-town-as-trustees-of-the-theatres-trust