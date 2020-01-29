(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mer 29 gennaio 2020
In our winter newsletter we:
- introduce our new chief executive
- outline how we put in place special arrangements to support Thomas Cook employees following the collapse of the airline
- discuss the outcome of our investigation into the collapse of the BHS retail chain
- profile a recent tackling fraud masterclass we ran in partnership with the Midland Fraud Forum
and more.
Published 29 January 2020
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-insolvency-service-newsletter-winter-2020