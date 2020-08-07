NEWS STORY: STAY SAFE ON YOUR STAYCATION

(AGENPARL) -BIRMINGHAM (ENGLAND), ven 07 agosto 2020

Many of us will be buying new items to take us through the summer holidays such as phone chargers, sunglasses, suntan lotion and even immersion heaters to heat up our paddling pools.

But how do you know you are getting a good quality product? Buying a bargain is always tempting but if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

So-called bargains may be harmful and could cause severe injury. Bargain electrical goods, such as pool immersion heaters and phone chargers may not be manufactured to high standards, and can overheat, catch fire or electrocute.

Counterfeit sun cream and sunglasses may offer low or no protection from the sun’s rays.

Top tips for safe staycation shopping this summer

Compare the price If it is a fraction of the price then it is likely to be counterfeit.

Check the address on the product If there is no address or just a PO box number, it could mean it is poorly manufactured.

Examine the product Is the label and logo correct? Genuine products have standardised logos, fonts and colours. Spelling mistakes and grammatical errors can also indicate fakes.

Check what’s missing Poorly manufactured electrical goods may be missing parts, or not have safety certification on the label. Check for product registration cards and the manual.

Check Are the model numbers are listed on the manufacturer’s website?

If in doubt, check it out. Just because you can buy it, doesn’t mean it is safe.

Read our guidance in full.

Help spread the word:

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/stay-safe-on-your-staycation