(AGENPARL) – United Kingdom, lun 20 gennaio 2020

Aviation Minister, Paul Maynard, launches UK tour of regional airports as part of the Regional Air Connectivity Review, starting with Liverpool John Lennon Airport

tour of regional airports as part of the Regional Air Connectivity Review, starting with Liverpool John Lennon Airport the Department for Transport seeks the views of local airports to identify how best to support connectivity across the UK

the review will ensure all corners of the country benefit from economic growth and prosperity for years to come

The Aviation Minister, Paul Maynard, has today (20 January 2020) visited Liverpool John Lennon Airport to launch his UK tour of regional airports, as part of the Department for Transport’s Regional Air Connectivity Review.

The review was launched last week as part of a series of measures to support regional connectivity across the UK , to ensure that people in all corners of the country benefit from prosperity and economic growth in years to come.

The Department for Transport will work closely with the aviation industry, local regions and devolved nations, to identify how it can support connectivity, starting with meeting the CEO of Liverpool John Lennon Airport, John Irving.

Paul Maynard, Aviation Minister, said:

Liverpool John Lennon Airport is a thriving hub for regional connectivity. With 69 domestic flights in and out of the airport every week, connectivity is vital to the success of the region. The Regional Air Connectivity Review will work to understand how we can level up the country and strengthen local airports to drive economic growth.

John Irving, CEO , Liverpool John Lennon Airport said:

Liverpool John Lennon Airport is an important regional gateway serving the North West and North Wales, benefiting the economies of the areas it serves. However it can only realise its true potential with improved connectivity that will help to boost the region’s economy and we therefore welcome the opportunity to participate in the government’s review of regional connectivity.

The Regional Air Connectivity Review, led by the Department for Transport, is part of the Prime Minister’s commitment to levelling up all regions of the UK , and will ensure all nations and regions of the UK have the domestic transport connections local communities rely on – including regional services from local airports.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regional-air-connectivity-review-aviation-minister-visits-liverpool-john-lennon-airport-to-launch-uk-tour-of-regional-airports