(AGENPARL) – 10 DOWNING STREET, LONDON (UK), ven 11 giugno 2021 Over one billion children in the world’s poorest countries will see a transformation in their educational opportunities thanks to £430 million of new UK aid announced by the Prime Minister today.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-calls-on-g7-to-help-educate-every-child-in-the-world