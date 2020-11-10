NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH PRESIDENT MOON: 10 NOVEMBER 2020

(AGENPARL) – 10 DOWNING STREET, LONDON (UK), mar 10 novembre 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to South Korean President Moon this morning.

The two leaders reflected on the 70th anniversary of the Korean War this year and the sacrifice of Korean, British and other soldiers during that conflict. They agreed that the spirit of cooperation between the UK and the Republic of Korea exhibited during the war continues today across security, trade and foreign policy.

The Prime Minister welcomed South Korea’s recent commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The two leaders resolved to work closely together during the UK’s Presidency of COP to fight climate change.

The Prime Minister and President Moon also agreed on the importance of international cooperation to stop coronavirus and to find and distribute vaccines. As members of the COVAX Facility and prominent contributors to Gavi, the UK and South Korea will continue to lay the groundwork for swift and equitable distribution of a vaccine around the world.

On trade, both leaders welcomed the trade continuity agreement signed between the UK and South Korea. The Prime Minister pointed to trade as an important way of deepening the relationship between our two countries and improving the lives of our citizens, particularly in areas such as technology.

Finally the Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to achieving peace on the Korean peninsula, and President Moon thanked the UK for our continuing support.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-president-moon-10-november-2020