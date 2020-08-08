NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH PRESIDENT MICHEL AOUN OF LEBANON: 8 AUGUST 2020

(AGENPARL) – WHITEHALL (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 08 agosto 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to President Aoun of Lebanon this morning to convey the UK’s deepest sympathies to the Lebanese people following Tuesday’s devastating explosion. He also passed on the sincere condolences of Her Majesty the Queen.

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s long-standing friendship with Lebanon and commitment to stand by the country in its hour of need.

The two leaders discussed the urgent humanitarian, medical and reconstruction needs following the blast at Beirut Port and President Aoun thanked the UK for the support provided to date, including the release of £5m in emergency funding and deployment of HMS Enterprise.

With Lebanon facing threats from a financial crisis, coronavirus and the effects of this tragic blast, they agreed to work with international partners to ensure the country’s long-term recovery and rehabilitation.

