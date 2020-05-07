giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
Breaking News

PRIME MINISTER MARIN TO PARTICIPATE IN EU-WESTERN BALKANS SUMMIT

BUSINESS RATES REVALUATION POSTPONED

WCO AND OLAF: ONE SEIZURE – ONE REPORT

APPELLO DEL PAPA PER I BRACCIANTI CHE “TANTE VOLTE VENGONO DURAMENTE SFRUTTATI”

FRANCESCO E L’IMPORTANZA DELLA PREGHIERA, PERCHé L’UOMO è UN “MENDICANTE DI DIO”

IL PAPA: ATTRAVERSO MARIA, DIO CONCEDA MISERICORDIA ALLA CHIESA E AL MONDO…

CELEBRATING 70 YEARS OF PARTNERSHIP WITH A COOL CONTEST!

06/05/2020 RAPPORTEUR CALLS ON MALTESE GOVERNMENT AND OPPOSITION TO PURSUE AN OPEN…

OMANI RIAL EXCHANGE RATE INDEX RISES 1.6%

WORKING GROUP TO EXAMINE HOW TO TURN THE STEPS TAKEN DURING THE…

Agenparl

NEWS STORY: OVER 69,000 LOANS APPROVED IN THE FIRST DAY OF THE BOUNCE BACK LOAN SCHEME

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WESTMINSTER, LONDON, (UK), gio 07 maggio 2020

More than 69,000 Bounce Back Loans worth over £2 billion have been approved during the first 24 hours of the scheme, the Chancellor has announced.

The seven largest lenders (Barclays, Danske, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS, Santander and Virgin Money) received more than 130,000 Bounce Back Loan Scheme applications on the first day of the scheme (4 May). Over 69,000 of these have been approved on the first day, and lenders are working hard to process and approve the rest as quickly as possible.

Bounce Back Loans are helping thousands of small firms get finance quickly at a low, affordable rate and with a 100% government-backed guarantee.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said:

Small businesses will be the driving force of our recovery from the pandemic, creating jobs and securing economic growth.

These loans will help them bounce back from this crisis – getting money fast – so it’s great to see more than 69,000 business benefitting in just the first day.

It’s vital this speedy progress continues in the days and weeks ahead.

The Bounce Back Loan scheme is one part of the government’s package of business support that includes: £8 billion to pay the wages of furloughed staff at 800,000 firms, nearly 700,000 business properties benefiting from £8.6 billion of business grants, generous VAT deferrals and scrapping businesses rates.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/over-69000-loans-approved-in-the-first-day-of-the-bounce-back-loan-scheme

Post collegati

ORPHAN DESIGNATION: LUSPATERCEPT, TREATMENT OF MYELOFIBROSIS, 28/02/2020, POSITIVE

Redazione

CATHODE INTERFACE ENGINEERING APPROACH FOR A COMPREHENSIVE STUDY OF THE INDOOR PERFORMANCE ENHANCEMENT IN ORGANIC PHOTOVOLTAIC

Redazione

DIGITAL X WILL TAKE PLACE ON 19 MAY ONLINE AS DIGITAL EDITION

Redazione

AGENDA – HMPC AGENDA OF THE 4-6 MAY 2020 MEETING

Redazione

FORM: CLAIM INCOME TAX BACK ON A PENSION DEATH BENEFIT LUMP SUM

Redazione

NEWS STORY: OVER 69,000 LOANS APPROVED IN THE FIRST DAY OF THE BOUNCE BACK LOAN SCHEME

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More