NEWS STORY: NEW FUNDING FOR DEFENCE INNOVATION PRIORITIES

gio 28 maggio 2020

Industry and academia are being urged to submit their ideas to help MOD with its most pressing problems to face future threats.

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) will oversee the Innovation Focus Areas and is particularly keen to hear from those who’ve never before worked with Defence.

Last year, MOD outlined its five innovation priorities which were considered to be the priority themes and topics, with shared risks and issues. The challenges are to:

Integrate information and physical activity across all domains: how can we integrate information and physical activity across domains (particularly space and cyber), and synchronise with wider government to increase understanding and operational tempo?

Deliver agile command and control: how can we deliver agile command and control, to make faster, better decisions and generate decisive advantage in complex operations?

Operate and deliver effects in contested domains: how can we operate and deliver military outcomes in denied and contested domains?

Defence people, skills, knowledge and experience: how can we access people with the right skills, knowledge and experience?

Simulate future battlespace complexity: how do we represent future battlespace complexity and higher levels of integration in training, wargaming and experimentation?

Suppliers can bid for funding by submitting their ideas through the Open Call for Innovation. If you have an idea and aren’t sure if it fits the bill, DASA’s Innovation Partners are on hand to advise.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-funding-for-defence-innovation-priorities