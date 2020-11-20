venerdì, Novembre 20, 2020
NEWS STORY: NEW AND UPDATED GUIDANCE FOR BUSINESSES REGARDING THE END OF THE EU TRANSITION PERIOD

(AGENPARL) -BIRMINGHAM (ENGLAND), ven 20 novembre 2020

The guidance on the regulatory requirements and obligations that will be in place from 1 January 2021 can be found on GOV.UK.

There will be some differences between the rules for those businesses trading in Great Britain and those trading in Northern Ireland, so OPSS is producing separate but complementary guidance to help businesses navigate what is expected of them.

As new items of guidance are completed these guidance documents will be published at:

Product Safety and Metrology from 1 January 2021 – Great Britain

Product Safety and Metrology from 1 January 2021 – Northern Ireland

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-and-updated-guidance-for-businesses-regarding-the-end-of-the-eu-transition-period

