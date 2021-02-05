venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
Breaking News

LAUNCH OF ANALYSIS FUNCTION LEARNING CURRICULUM

NON SPRECARE CIBO, MA EDUCARE AL RISPETTO DI CIò CHE CI VIENE…

M5S, GRILLO-CASALEGGIO A ROMA, PAROLA A ISCRITTI ROUSSEAU SU SCENARI POLITICI

CALL FOR INTEREST: OFFICE INTERNET SERVICES FOR DG ECHO OFFICE IN JERUSALEM

UK IN AUSTRALIA LAUNCHES ‘HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR A DAY’ COMPETITION

IL COVID E LE RISORSE DELLA TRADIZIONE PER I POPOLI INDIGENI

GOVERNO: MICELI (PD), MEGLIO SE DI EUROPEISTI CONVINTI

SUOR MARIA DOROTEA D’OTO, UNA VITA SULLE ORME DI SAN PAOLO

DIGITALISATION AND 5G NETWORKS ON AGENDA WHEN BRAZILIAN COMMUNICATIONS MINISTER FáBIO FARIA…

GOVERNO: SQUERI, PER FI Sì A DRAGHI è SCELTA NATURALE

Agenparl

NEWS STORY: MCCLOUD REMEDY UPDATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 febbraio 2021

McCloud image

The Government has today announced its response to the McCloud consultation
have set out the way Public Sector Pension Schemes will remedy the age discrimination which was determined when the 2015 Schemes were introduced.

This leaflet produced by HM Treasury provides an excellent summary of the Government’s response, the remedy itself and the actions each scheme (including the Armed Forces Pension Scheme) will need to deliver.

We will provide a further update on our implementation of the McCloud remedy in due course.

You do not need to take any immediate action if you think you are affected, we will be in touch with you directly to explain how we will respond and deal with your individual circumstances.

Published 5 February 2021

0https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/958190/Final_Leaflet.pdf’>https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/958190/Final_Leaflet.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mccloud-remedy-update

Post collegati

NEWS STORY: MCCLOUD REMEDY UPDATE

Redazione

A BELLARIVA IL NUOVO CAMPETTO DI CALCIO PER I PICCOLI ‘PULCINI’, IERI L’APERTURA.

Redazione

OGGI FIORENTINA-INTER AL FRANCHI

Redazione

DYLAN DOG 2021!

Redazione

LAUNCH OF ANALYSIS FUNCTION LEARNING CURRICULUM

Redazione

REPORT ON THE REQUEST FOR WAIVER OF THE IMMUNITY OF ÁLVARO AMARO – A9-0009/2021

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More