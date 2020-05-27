mercoledì, Maggio 27, 2020
Breaking News

FASE 2: MANDELLI (FI), VACCINI ANTINFLUENZALI SIANO SOMMINISTRATI IN FARMACIA

ROBOTROLLING 2020/2

IL PAPA: LA PREGHIERA è ARGINE AL MALE E PUò SCRIVERE UN…

COMUNICATO: PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIA A UNIONE EUROPEA 2020, AUDIZIONE PROFESSOR TIZZANO – GIOVEDì…

FASSINO: “GRATITUDINE A NAPOLITANO”

COMUNICATO: COVID-19 E SOSTEGNO A FAMIGLIE E MINORI, AUDIZIONE MINISTRA BONETTI –…

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONI SU POLITICHE PER LA SICUREZZA E POLIZIA LOCALE – GIOVEDì…

COMUNICATO: DECRETO RILANCIO, AUDIZIONE SU ASSISTENZA ALIMENTARE E PRODUZIONE VINI – GIOVEDì…

COMUNICATO: DECRETO RILANCIO, AUDIZIONE COTTARELLI E ASSOCIAZIONI DI CATEGORIA – GIOVEDì DALLE…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE BANCHE, AUDIZIONE SAVONA E VERTICI CONSOB – GIOVEDì ALLE 8.15…

Agenparl

NEWS STORY: IAN ACKERLEY REAPPOINTED AS NS&I CHIEF EXECUTIVE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WESTMINSTER, LONDON, (UK), mer 27 maggio 2020

Ian Ackerley has been reappointed as Chief Executive of NS&I (National Savings & Investments), as of 13 March 2020, by HM Treasury. Ian’s reappointment will be for a term of three years.

NS&I is one of the largest savings organisations in the UK with over £175 billion invested. Its products offer 100% capital security because NS&I is backed by HM Treasury.

Ian was appointed Chief Executive of NS&I in February 2017. Immediately before joining NS&I, Ian was at Barclays, which he joined in 2011 as Director of Investments, and where he was responsible for Barclays’ UK retail investment business.

Ian has over 20 years’ experience in the UK retail financial services industry. His previous roles include Managing Director of Investments and Pensions at Virgin Money, Managing Director of Sun Life International, and working as a consultant with McKinsey & Company.

Notes

  • All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, in accordance with the original Nolan recommendations, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any declared) to be made public. Ian Ackerley has confirmed that he has not engaged in any political activity in the last five years.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ian-ackerley-reappointed-as-nsi-chief-executive

Post collegati

LIGAND-REGULATED TO PREPARE FE, N, S TRI-CODOPED HOLLOW CARBON ELETROCATALYST FOR ENHANCED ORR PERFORMANCE AND ZN-AIR BATTERY

Redazione

NEWS STORY: IAN ACKERLEY REAPPOINTED AS NS&I CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Redazione

27 MAG 2020 – EMANUELE COCOLLINI (VICEPRESIDENTE DEL CONSIGLIO COMUNALE): “DOPO LE POLEMICHE DI QUESTI GIORNI è IMPORTANTE CHE IL CONSIGLIO PRENDA UNA POSIZIONE CHIARA SU ISRAELE”

Redazione

KAMERBRIEF MET FINANCIëLE VERANTWOORDING 2019 PROJECT VERWERVING F-35

Redazione

NITROGEN DOPED GRAPHITIC POROUS CARBON FROM ALMOND SHELLS AS AN EFFICIENT PERSULFATE ACTIVATOR FOR ORGANIC COMPOUND DEGRADATION

Redazione

&QUOT;TORINO TORNA A SPLENDERE&QUOT; – DJ SET DEGLI A.A. IN STREAMING GRATUITO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More