NEWS STORY: IAN ACKERLEY REAPPOINTED AS NS&I CHIEF EXECUTIVE

(AGENPARL) – WESTMINSTER, LONDON, (UK), mer 27 maggio 2020

Ian Ackerley has been reappointed as Chief Executive of NS&I (National Savings & Investments), as of 13 March 2020, by HM Treasury. Ian’s reappointment will be for a term of three years.

NS&I is one of the largest savings organisations in the UK with over £175 billion invested. Its products offer 100% capital security because NS&I is backed by HM Treasury.

Ian was appointed Chief Executive of NS&I in February 2017. Immediately before joining NS&I, Ian was at Barclays, which he joined in 2011 as Director of Investments, and where he was responsible for Barclays’ UK retail investment business.

Ian has over 20 years’ experience in the UK retail financial services industry. His previous roles include Managing Director of Investments and Pensions at Virgin Money, Managing Director of Sun Life International, and working as a consultant with McKinsey & Company.

Notes

All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, in accordance with the original Nolan recommendations, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any declared) to be made public. Ian Ackerley has confirmed that he has not engaged in any political activity in the last five years.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ian-ackerley-reappointed-as-nsi-chief-executive