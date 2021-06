(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), dom 13 giugno 2021 G7 leaders have agreed commitments to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, and tackle deforestation, marine litter and illegal wildlife trade.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-sets-out-commitments-to-biodiversity-and-sustainability-in-g7-nature-compact