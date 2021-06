(AGENPARL9 – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 14 giugno 2021 At least 40,000 fans will be allowed for the final four Euros fixtures at Wembley including the semi-finals and final

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/final-euros-games-at-wembley-to-host-larger-crowds-in-extension-of-events-research-programme