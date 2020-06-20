sabato, Giugno 20, 2020
NEWS STORY: CHANCELLOR URGES NATION TO SUPPORT THEIR HIGH STREETS

(AGENPARL) – WESTMINSTER, LONDON, (UK), sab 20 giugno 2020

  • Chancellor visits retailers reopening their doors in Yorkshire to see measures being taken to keep staff and customers safe
  • the retail sector overall employs more people than any other sector, meaning high streets will be vital as the country recovers from the virus

The Chancellor urged the nation to get behind their high streets today (20 June) as he met business owners who are opening their doors for the first time in more than two months.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said getting the public back out shopping safely would be crucial in kick-starting the economy and encouraged people across the country to support their local high street. More than 10 million people live within 200 metres of a high street.

During a visit to Northallerton High Street in North Yorkshire, he saw first-hand how local businesses, including a department store, florist and cycle shop, have put measures in place to protect customers and staff. He also heard about the many challenges they had faced and how the government’s package of support has helped them during the outbreak.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:

Our much-loved high streets are a cornerstone of the British way of life, providing jobs up and down the country. At this critical moment in our country’s history, it’s essential that we show them our support as they open their doors again.

It’s going to take a national effort to help the economy recover from the virus. So, I urge people across the country to back local business and shop safely.

As well as the job retention scheme, which has protected more than 9 million jobs, the government has introduced a range of other measures to support people and businesses through the pandemic, including bounce back loans, tax deferrals and business rates holidays.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/chancellor-urges-nation-to-support-their-high-streets

NEWS STORY: CHANCELLOR URGES NATION TO SUPPORT THEIR HIGH STREETS

