NEWS STORY: CAMPAIGN HUB: UK NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF THE WTO

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 14 agosto 2020

On Wednesday 8 July, the Prime Minister nominated former International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox as the next Director-General of the World Trade Organization.

This follows an announcement earlier this year that the WTO’s current Director-General, Roberto Azevedo would step down from his post in August, following 7 years in charge.

Dr Fox has significant political and diplomatic experience in the field of global trade. This page provides an overview of his campaign.

Follow Dr Fox on Twitter and on Linkedin.

About Dr Liam Fox:

Read Dr Fox’s campaign brochure and CV:

The campaign brochure has also been translated into the following languages:

Watch Dr Fox’s campaign video

You might also be interested in Dr Fox’s interview at Chatham House on 10 August 2020:

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/campaign-hub-uk-nominee-for-director-general-of-the-wto

NEWS STORY: CAMPAIGN HUB: UK NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF THE WTO

