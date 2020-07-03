NEWS STORY: BROADMARSH RETAIL PARTNERSHIP IN LIQUIDATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 03 luglio 2020

On 3 July 2020 the partners of the Broadmarsh Retail Limited Partnership petitioned to wind the partnership up. Petitions were also presented against related companies and these have also entered compulsory liquidation. The Official Receiver has been appointed as liquidator. The partnership had been redeveloping the Broadmarsh shopping centre in central Nottingham.

The entities wound up do not have any employees or customers. The Official Receiver is currently considering the options for the site and its future.

Entities involved in the liquidation:

The Broadmarsh Retail Limited Partnership (company number: LP006804)

Broadmarsh Retail General Partner Limited (company number: )

Intu Nottingham Investments Limited (company number: )

Broadmarsh Retail (Nominee No 3) Limited (company number: )

Broadmarsh Retail (Nominee No 4) Limited (company number: )

