mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
Breaking News

FRANCESCO: GESù è L’UNICO “MAESTRO DI VITA”

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM: ‘NON SIAMO CATTIVI’ AFFERMA IL VIDEO PROMOZIONALE DEL WEF…

SUSTAINABILITY AGREEMENTS: CMA ISSUES INFORMATION FOR BUSINESSES

CS_ GIORNO DELLA MEMORIA, LA MINISTRA AZZOLINA: “MAI ABBASSARE LA GUARDIA. AI…

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN TO STATE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN TO STATE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN TO STATE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES

WHY THE EU NEEDS TO BE A GLOBAL MARITIME SECURITY PROVIDER

PA, CON MILLEPROROGHE AL 31 MARZO SCADENZA LAVORO AGILE SEMPLIFICATO

KONING BRENGT DIGITAAL WERKBEZOEK AAN WOONZORGLOCATIE LINDENDAEL VAN OMRING IN HOORN

Agenparl

NEWS STORY: £230 MILLION CONTRACT TO BOLSTER ROYAL NAVY TORPEDOES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 27 gennaio 2021

Spearfish torpedoes – which use sonar to home in on targets – are carried by the Royal Navy’s Astute class and Trafalgar class hunter-killer submarines and the nuclear deterrent Vanguard class to neutralise underwater and surface threats.

While Sting Ray torpedoes are deployed on Anti-Submarine Warfare mission, including frigates, Merlin and Wildcat helicopters. They provide a close attack capability which also automatically targets in on enemy threats.

Supporting over 100 skilled jobs at the BAE Systems Broad Oak facility in Portsmouth, the Torpedoes Repair and Maintenance (TRAM) contract will run for six years. TRAM supersedes the Torpedo Capability Contract (TCC) with BAE Systems which ran for 10 years.

Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said:

Our Royal Navy submarines require sophisticated defensive and offensive underwater weapons to deter a wide range of surface and subsurface threats.

This £230 million investment is crucial in safeguarding the availability and effectiveness of these highly capable weapon systems whilst supporting skilled British jobs.

The contract will help guarantee the Royal Navy’s inventory of Spearfish Heavyweight and Sting Ray Lightweight torpedoes. A full suite of maintenance activity is also included. This support ranges from technical repair, provision of spares, stock management, logistics and trials support.

Ensuring the torpedoes are safely stored is vital, so the contract also offers safety, environment and engineering advice to support the continued secure use of the weapons.

Dr Brooke Hoskins, Director of Products and Training Services for BAE Systems Maritime Services said:

BAE Systems’ teams have developed, manufactured, and supported the UK’s torpedoes since the 1970s. Torpedoes have a vital role in layered anti-submarine warfare. We are incredibly proud to continue delivering these critical support services to the Royal Navy through a combination of our agile and innovative forward thinking and our heritage and expertise.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/230-million-contract-to-bolster-royal-navy-torpedoes

Post collegati

SERVIZI INFORMATIVI – ATTIVAZIONE NUMERO UNICO PER LE EMERGENZE 112

Redazione

LATEST FIGURES: TURNOVER VOLUME INDEX OF RETAIL TRADE EXCEPT OF MOTOR VEHICLES, NOV 2020

Redazione

LATEST FIGURES: IMPORTS, SALES AND STOCKS OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS, DEC 2020

Redazione

LATEST FIGURES: TURNOVER VALUE INDEX OF RETAIL TRADE EXCEPT OF MOTOR VEHICLES, NOV 2020

Redazione

NEWS STORY: £230 MILLION CONTRACT TO BOLSTER ROYAL NAVY TORPEDOES

Redazione

(28/01/2021) PUNTO ODG – COMMISSIONE POLITICHE AGRICOLE – REGIONE PUGLIAPROPOSTA PER DEI NUOVI CRITERI DI RIPARTO DEI FONDI FEASR 2021-2022 – PUNTO ALL’ESAME DELLA COMMISSIONE NELLA RIUNIONE PROGRAMMATA PER IL 26 GENNAIO 2021

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More