NEWS STORY: 21-YEAR-OLD MANCHESTER RAPIST SENTENCED FOR LONGER

(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND AND WALES, ven 07 agosto 2020

A man who raped a 15-year-old when he was 19 will be sentenced for longer following the intervention of the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP.

In early 2019, the offender invited the victim to his home in Manchester. When he tried to kiss the victim twice, she told him to stop and pushed him away. He then proceeded to lock her inside his bedroom, force himself upon the victim, and rape her.

The victim immediately went to the police station and reported the crime to the police.

On 18 June, the offender was originally sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to 20 months for rape.

Following the Solicitor General’s intervention under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, the Court of Appeal today increased his sentence to 3 years’ custody.

Commenting on the increase, the Solicitor General said:

“This offender’s actions have brought significant distress and psychological harm to a vulnerable victim and her family. I am pleased that the judge has agreed to increase the offender’s sentence in order to take into account the harm that he inflicted through this attack.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/21-year-old-manchester-rapist-sentenced-for-longer