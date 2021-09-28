(AGENPARL) – mar 28 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

This Thursday: Pillars of Democracy on the Federal Judiciary

With Pillars of Democracy, the Kluge Center, in partnership with the Brookings Institution and the American Enterprise Institute, brings scholars together to examine the bedrock institutions of American life and to try to understand how those institutions have lost the respect and confidence of the American people.

Perhaps no institution serves as a better example of changing attitudes towards US institutions than the judiciary, and specifically the Supreme Court. Increasingly, justices are viewed through a lens of partisanship or ideology, and they are seen as interested in achieving the policy goals of their side rather than as disinterested legal thinkers.

