NEWS FROM THE JOHN W. KLUGE CENTER:JOIN US FOR A CONVERSATION ON THE FUTURE OF DEMOCRACY WITH YUVAL LEVIN

On *May 13*, join the John W. Kluge Center for the first in our *Conversations on the Future of Democracy *series featuring* Yuval Levin, *who will be discussing his new book, “A Time to Build”, a look at the critical importance of formative institutions in society, their deterioration in recent decades, and practical steps to begin addressing the problem.

*Yuval Levin* is a distinguished scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, where he is the director of Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies. Levin is also the editor-in-chief of National Affairs.

