lunedì, Maggio 4, 2020
STATEMENT REGARDING THE ANNUAL REPORT ON OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS DURING 2019

COVID-19, CHIAREZZA SU VACCINO E FASE DUE. REZZA: BENE L’APPELLO DEL PAPA

REGNO UNITO. I VESCOVI: TUTELARE GLI IMMIGRATI IN TEMPO DI COVID-19

FRANCESCO E IL “CUORE IN VIAGGIO” VERSO LUJáN

LAUNCH OF PROJECT ON OPENING UP AND USING PUBLIC DATA – AIM…

MINACCE A RAZZA: SCHIFANI (FI), POLITICA SIA UNITA CONTRO VIOLENZA

CREA: ACQUACOLTURA AL TEMPO DEL COVID-19: CONSUMI IN FLESSIONE PER LA CHIUSURA…

NEW YORK FED RELEASES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON PRIMARY MARKET AND SECONDARY MARKET…

CORONAVIRUS: SQUERI (FI), SU ELEZIONI ENASARCO GUALTIERI NON CHIARISCE

CAMPIONATO CALCIO, RENZI: SPADAFORA NON PUO’ DECIDERE DA SOLO, VENGA IN PARLAMENTO

NEWS FROM THE JOHN W. KLUGE CENTER:JOIN US FOR A CONVERSATION ON THE FUTURE OF DEMOCRACY WITH YUVAL LEVIN

(AGENPARL) – lun 04 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.
On *May 13*, join the John W. Kluge Center for the first in our *Conversations on the Future of Democracy *series featuring* Yuval Levin, *who will be discussing his new book, “A Time to Build”, a look at the critical importance of formative institutions in society, their deterioration in recent decades, and practical steps to begin addressing the problem.
Find the event on May 13 at the Librarys showcase for everything you can access while the doors are closed: Library of Congress: Engage! [ http://www.loc.gov/engage ]
*Yuval Levin* is a distinguished scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, where he is the director of Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies. Levin is also the editor-in-chief of National Affairs.
Also, weve got a packed schedule of virtual events lined up, so stay tuned for more.
