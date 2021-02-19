NEWS FROM THE JOHN W. KLUGE CENTER:CORRECTED LINK – NEW ARTICLE ONE FELLOWSHIP OPEN FOR APPLICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – ven 19 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

*Announcing a New Fellowship Program at the Kluge Center, Now Open For Applications*

The John W. Kluge Center is pleased to announce the new Library of Congress Article One Fellowship is now open for applications. The fellowship will support work on the role of Congress in the U.S. government. Applications will be open until June 15, 2021.

The strength of the American federal system is dependent on the vitality of the first branch, the U.S. Congress. In an effort to support scholarship on Congresss role in the system, the John W. Kluge Center at the Library of Congress invites qualified scholars to apply for a post-doctoral fellowship to support research on key topics, including: the separation of powers, the role of constituent voice in policymaking, diversity and representation in the legislative branch, and institutional reforms to increase congressional capacity.

This fellowship is made possible by generous support from the Democracy Fund.

Scholars who have received a terminal advanced degree within the past seven years in the humanities, social sciences, or in a professional field such as law are eligible. Applicants may be U.S. citizens or foreign nationals.

