Watch Now: Alda Benjamen on Assyrians in Modern Iraq

Kluge Center Acting Director Brent Yacobucci interviewed Benjamen on the experiences of Assyrian people throughout the upheavals of the 20th century, as well as during the American occupation of Iraq. Learn about how they have maneuvered as individuals and as a community, navigated their place in Iraqi society, and took active roles in the social movements that charted Iraq’s future.

