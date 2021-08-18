(AGENPARL) – mer 18 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

TOMORROW: Why has the trust in the presidency fallen so far?

The Kluge Center’s second event in the Pillars of Democracy, focusing on the presidency, is live tomorrow, August 19, at 4pm.

Debates about the proper scope of presidential power have been with us since the beginning. Since 1789, the actions of presidents have raised questions about centralized power and the constitutional balance among the branches of government. Still, the president and the institution of the presidency have typically commanded a high level of respect from Americans, if not political agreement.

But recently, as with many other American institutions, trust in the presidency is increasingly determined by partisan identification, and the office is regarded as little more than a means to an end. Join the Kluge Center, the Brookings Institution, and the American Enterprise Institute for an event analyzing the presidency, how it got where it is today, and how its status might be restored.

