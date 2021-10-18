(AGENPARL) – lun 18 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

This Thursday: Pillars of Democracy – The Administrative State

Much of the work of the US Government occurs away from the spotlight. Unlike senators, Supreme Court justices, or presidents, public servants in the administrative state are rarely mentioned in the news. Still, the decisions of higher-profile public figures would have little effect without the agencies and the people in them that put policy into practice. Indeed the regulatory state effectively comprises a fourth branch of government. This arrangement can create problems for accountability though, as the administrative state’s insulation from elections and public scrutiny breeds distrust in the public.

Join the John W. Kluge Center, the American Enterprise Institute, and the Brookings Institution for a conversation on the causes of that distrust and how the administrative state can win the confidence of the American people.

Panelists:

Beth Simone Noveck is the author of “Solving Public Problems: How to Fix Our Government and Change Our World.” She is a professor at Northeastern University, where she directs the Burnes Center for Social Change and its partner project, The Governance Lab (The GovLab) and directs its MacArthur Research Network on Opening Governance. Previously, Beth served in the White House as the first United States Deputy Chief Technology Officer and director of the White House Open Government Initiative under President Obama. UK Prime Minister David Cameron appointed her senior advisor for Open Government. She currently serves as New Jersey’s first Chief Innovation Officer and on Chancellor Angela Merkel Digital Council.

Jeffrey A. Rosen is a nonresident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI). He previously served as acting attorney general and deputy attorney general of the United States, deputy secretary of transportation, and general counsel and senior policy adviser at the White House’s Office of Management and Budget. At AEI, Mr. Rosen focuses on administrative law and regulation, constitutionalism, and legal institutions. He also follows transportation, federal budget, and technology issues.

Susan Dudley is Director of the George Washington University Regulatory Studies Center, which she established in 2009 to improve regulatory policy through research, education, and outreach. She is also a distinguished professor of practice in the Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration. She is a past president of the Society for Benefit Cost Analysis, a senior fellow with the Administrative Conference of the United States, a National Academy of Public Administration fellow, on the board of Economists Incorporated, and chair of the Regulatory Transparency Project’s Regulatory Process working group.

🔊 Listen to this