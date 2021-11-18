(AGENPARL) – gio 18 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

Starting NOW: Live Pillars of Democracy Event on the Political Parties

Though mention of political parties is not to be found in the founding documents of the United States, and many early American leaders thought them dangerous to the new government, party politics quickly became a central part of the political system. Indeed parties are essential to organizing mass politics in democracies.

With Pillars of Democracy, the Kluge Center, in partnership with the Brookings Institution and the American Enterprise Institute, brings scholars together to examine the bedrock institutions of American life and to try to understand how those institutions have lost the respect and confidence of the American people.

