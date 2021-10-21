(AGENPARL) – gio 21 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

Starting NOW: Live Pillars of Democracy Event on the Administrative State

Much of the work of the US Government occurs away from the spotlight. Unlike senators, Supreme Court justices, or presidents, public servants in the administrative state are rarely mentioned in the news. Still, the decisions of higher-profile public figures would have little effect without the agencies and the people in them that put policy into practice. Indeed the regulatory state effectively comprises a fourth branch of government. This arrangement can create problems for accountability though, as the administrative state’s insulation from elections and public scrutiny breeds distrust in the public.

With Pillars of Democracy, the Kluge Center, in partnership with the Brookings Institution and the American Enterprise Institute, brings scholars together to examine the bedrock institutions of American life and to try to understand how those institutions have lost the respect and confidence of the American people.

