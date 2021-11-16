(AGENPARL) – mar 16 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

Starting Now: Danielle Allen Receives the Kluge Prize in a Livestreamed Ceremony

At 6:30pm, on November 16, 2021, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden will award the John W. Kluge Prize for Achievement in the Study of Humanity to Danielle Allen, renowned scholar of justice, citizenship, and democracy.

At a time when the idea of cooperation for the public good is tested by crisis and political division, Allen’s work connects us and brings us together around shared goals, all while maintaining the importance of the differences that make the United States what it is. The “Our Common Purpose” series of events that Allen hosted as Kluge Prize winner took on the question of what a new civic commitment for America would look like in the realms of media, government institutions, and history, with a special focus on K-12 educators and the way that they will transmit these ideas to a new generation. Allen’s address will show what we’ve learned from this study of civic purpose, and what the United States could stand to gain from listening.

