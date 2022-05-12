(AGENPARL) – gio 12 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

Register Now for Pillars of Democracy: Churches and Other Religious Institutions

Join the John W. Kluge Center, the Brookings Institution, and the American Enterprise Institute for a conversation on the institution of the church, how its status has changed over the years, and how American attitudes towards it are likely to look in the future.

The role of churches and religion in American life has changed a great deal and is likely to continue to do so. As has been the case since the nation’s founding, a majority of Americans call themselves Christians, and religious belief animates some of the most active and consequential movements shaping political life. But the proportion of Americans with no religious affiliation has grown quickly in the 21st century, to nearly a third of all adults, as the proportion of Christians has declined. Christians report praying less and placing less importance on religion in their own lives. Smaller religious communities have also gained more prominence in American life, as the nation moves towards a more secular and multi-cultural conception of itself.

🔊 Listen to this