NEWS FROM THE JOHN W. KLUGE CENTER: REGISTER NOW FOR OUR COMMON PURPOSE EVENTS

Danielle Allen, winner of the Librarys 2020 Kluge Prize for Achievement in the Study of Humanity, will host a series of exciting conversations at the Library to explore the nations civic life and ways that people from all political beliefs and social causes can build a stronger, more resilient country.

The series, called Our Common PurposeA Campaign for Civic Strength at the Library of Congress, consists of three public events that are free and open to everyone. Each event will be accompanied by a workshop for K-12 educators and public librarians, in which teachers from across the country will connect, explore, experiment and create new ways of making civic ideals come to life in their classrooms.

We all know that this is a critical and urgent moment in our nations history, Allen said. We have faced crises as a nation before. We can continue to watch and worry and tweet at each other or we can emerge stronger and more resilient by taking real action now to save our constitutional democracy.

Heres the schedule of events, with links to register now.

Using Civic Media to Build a Better Society [ https://www.prekindle.com/event/79791-using-civic-media-to-build-a-better-society ]

March 11, 2021

Panelists will explore the role of information in democratic society and addressing the challenges citizens face in identifying trustworthy sources of information in the digital age. They will consider the potential of civic media to inform and educate within the context of the broader social media ecosystem, where the incentives are to spread information regardless of its truth or value. Panelists will consider what civic media looks like and how it can it compete with social media.

Moderator: *Danielle Allen*

Panelists:

*Talia Stroud* (University of Texas) is a nationally-renowned expert on examining commercially viable and democratically beneficial ways of improving media.

*Brendesha Tynes* (University of Southern California) is a leader in the study of how youth experience digital media and how these early experiences are associated with their academic and emotional development. She is also interested in equity issues as they relate to digital literacy.

*Richard Young* is the founder of CivicLex, a non-profit that is using technology, media, and social practice to build a more civically engaged city. CivicLex aims to build stronger relationships between citizens and those who serve them.

How Political Institutions Shape Outcomes and How We Might Reform Them [ https://www.prekindle.com/event/22819-how-political-institutions-shape-outcomes-and-how-we-might-reform-them ]

April 15, 2021

In the U.S., political institutions are often seen as neutral, but in fact they reflect choices and compromises about how we balance between majority and minority interests. Panelists will look at the way different systems of electoral decision-making in a democracy can, by themselves, lead to very different outcomes, and what can be done to reform them in ways that result in more responsive and deliberative legislative bodies.

Moderator: *Danielle Allen*

Panelists:

*Lee Drutman* (New America Foundation) is an influential and prolific author on reforming political parties, electoral systems and Congress.

*Katie Fahey* (Of The People) leads an organization dedicated to pursuing reforms to empower individuals in the political system.

*Cara McCormick* (National Association of Non-partisan Reformers) is an activist and leader of organizations dedicated to electoral reforms at all levels.

Finding a Shared Historical Narrative [ https://www.prekindle.com/event/84456-finding-a-shared-historical-narrative ]

May 13, 2021

Speakers will discuss the changing interpretations of the nations founding documents and the principles they were founded upon. They will also explore the tension between celebrating what is good about the U.S. and its history, while addressing the exploitation and inequality that are also part of the American legacy.

