Now available: Pillars of Democracy – The Political Parties

Despite periodic efforts to create new parties, for well over a century nothing has broken the hold of the Democratic and Republican parties on governance and elections. But while a president or major legislative faction from outside the two-party system may be hard to imagine in the near future, primary elections, party discipline in voting, and the relationships between the parties have changed a great deal in recent decades. Public attitudes towards the parties have changed as well.

The John W. Kluge Center, the Brookings Institution, and the American Enterprise Institute convened a discussion of the party system, how it shapes our political futures, and how it might be improved. Henry Olsen, Tasha Philpot, Sophia Jordán Wallace, and Lee Drutman were panelists.

Henry Olsen is a Washington Post columnist and a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC).

Tasha Philpot is a professor at the University of Texas at Austin Department of Government.

Sophia Jordán Wallace is an Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Washington.

Lee Drutman is a senior fellow in the Political Reform program at the New America Foundation.

