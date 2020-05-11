NEWS FROM THE JOHN W. KLUGE CENTER: NATIONAL BOOK FESTIVAL PRESENTS: WHY IT’S HARD TO KNOW THINGS, LATELY. AND HOW COVID-19 WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY WITH JILL LEPORE

(AGENPARL) – lun 11 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

Join us for a discussion on *Thursday, May 21 at 7pm* with bestselling historian and Harvard professor *Jill Lepore* on how the current pandemic, its effects, and our reaction to them say something very real about America in this moment and in the historical record that will emerge from it. Kluge Center Director John Haskell will interview Lepore about this and more.

Visit the *Library of Congress YouTube channel [ https://www.youtube.com/loc ]* on *Thursday, May 21 at 7pm* to see the event live.

And be sure to check out the Librarys showcase for everything you can access while the doors are closed:Library of Congress: Engage! [ http://www.loc.gov/engage ]

