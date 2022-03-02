(AGENPARL) – mer 02 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

Join Us Today For “Women of the 117th Congress: Diverse Voices Making History”

Wednesday, March 2, 4pm

The Library of Congress, Thomas Jefferson Building, Room LJ-119

The 117th Congress set a new record high for women’s representation in the legislature.

As part of the Library of Congress celebrations of Women’s History Month, the Library’s Congressional Relations Office and the John W. Kluge Center will highlight the achievements of women in Congress as a testament to progress in the American democracy, from suffrage to candidacy, to governing.

Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden will interview Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, and Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler on their paths, the history they are making for future leaders, and the importance of their voices in the practice of policymaking.

Participants:

Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (WV)

Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA, 3rd District)

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (TX, 18th District)