NEWS FROM THE JOHN W. KLUGE CENTER: IN THE KNOW #4: THE NEWSLETTER OF THE JOHN W. KLUGE CENTER AT THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

We at the Kluge Center continue to extend our heartfelt support for all affected by this outbreak. This newsletter is for supporters and friends who may be missing the intellectual stimulation of our panel discussions and author salons. Below please find helpful links to resources for viewing past discussions, blog posts, updates for current fellowship applications, and information on virtual events. If you know others who may also be interested in our activities, please forward this email their way. As always, the Kluge Center remains committed to bringing the best in publicly engaged conversations your way. Lets keep the conversation going.

John Haskell, Director of the Kluge Center

*_Events:_*

The Kluge Center has held two more virtual events since last months newsletter:

*US Fiscal Policy in the Wake of COVID-19* [ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5q_3VlaNCA ]

*_Twenty Years of Kluge Scholars_*

This summer, the Kluge Center began work on deepening its connection to the almost 1,000 scholars it has served over the past 20 years.

An alumni survey revealed a good bit of what we had suspected regarding the value of the Kluge experience, but is nice to have confirmed:

* Kluge scholars remain engaged with the Librarys unique resources, long after their time in residency.

* Kluge scholars cite their time at the Library as important to advancing their public scholarship.

* Kluge scholars recommend the experience to their peers.

* Kluge scholars keep producing award-winning research and often win distinguished awards following their time with us.

We look forward to continuing to support Kluge scholars conducting research so critical for these times, as we develop new programming that will assist our alumni in the years to come.

*_Support For Virtual Student Experiential Learning_*

The Kluge Center and the Library continued to support summer learning opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students. As we do each summer, student interns assisted scholars with their research, but for the first time this assistance was done virtually. In addition, the Center hosted two of the Librarys Junior Fellowsa unique opportunity for students from around the US to conduct projects important to different areas of the Library. Michael Steffen (University of Iowa), mentored by Giselle Aviles developed a story map of Kluge scholars and research. More about Michaels project can be found here [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9282/ ]. Tracee Haupt (University of Maryland), mentored by Janna Deitz, analyzed alumni data and produced visual graphics for alumni outreach and promotion. More on Tracees project can be found here [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9283/ ].

THANK YOU to all our interns and to our junior fellows for their work to support the Kluge Center this summer: Allison Beltran (Montgomery College), Julia Bliss (University of Vermont), Leo Cao (University of Texas Austin), Cole Fisher (Montgomery College), Leslie Hoag (SUNY Brockport), Joshua Jensen (NYU), Kathy Li (NYU), Claudia Pagnozzi-Schwam (Georgetown), Michael Xiao (Georgetown).

*_Kluge Kudos and Media Mentions_*

Kluge Fellow *Alda Benjamen* edited a special issue, “Narratives of Coexistence and Pluralism in Northern Iraq [ https://www.intellectbooks.com/journal-of-contemporary-iraq-the-arab-world ], for the Journal of Contemporary Iraq & the Arab World (Volume 14, Issue 1-2). It includes an article by Benjamen, “Village nostalgia: Assyrians, folklore and the hybrid intellectual sphere in modern Iraq”, and an interview with Bishop Najeeb Michaeel (responsible for saving a trove of manuscripts from ISIS).

Kluge Fellow *Gregory Afinogenovs* book Spies and Scholars was awarded the HUP Wilson Prize [ https://www.hup.harvard.edu/news/thomas-j-wilson-prize.html ]:

He also has a new article out in Kritika [ https://muse.jhu.edu/article/759918 ] that mentions the Library of Congress and its work with Soviet archives.

Kluge Fellow *Aynne Kokas* participated in a panel on the new report [ https://china.usc.edu/video-made-hollywood-censored-beijing ] released by PEN America on self-censorship by Hollywood studios. She was quoted in the report itself as well as in a Nikkei Asian Review article [ https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Media-Entertainment/Hollywood-panned-in-US-for-caving-to-Chinese-censors ] about it. Kokas wrote in the Washington Post on the TikTok and WeChat bans, and was also quoted in a Slate article on TikTok [ https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/08/tiktok-ban-divest-trump-soft-power.html ] and international competition with China. She also appeared in Marketplace [ https://www.marketplace.org/2020/07/27/hollywood-gets-a-little-boost-from-china-but-it-might-come-at-a-price/ ] on Chinas first box office weekend since the pandemic began, and a UVAToday Q&A on the TikTok ban [ https://news.virginia.edu/content/qa-tiktok-ban-underscores-need-better-data-legislation-home-and-abroad ].

Former Kissinger Chair in Foreign Policy and International Relations *Constanze Stelzenmller *wrote for the Financial Times [ https://www.brookings.edu/blog/order-from-chaos/2020/07/17/europe-faces-a-fateful-choice-on-huawei/ ] on Europes fateful choice on Huawei.

Carnegie Chair in U.S.-China Relations *Carla Freeman* appeared in Bloomberg [ https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2020-07-28/johns-hopkins-sees-many-paths-to-handle-covid-19-medically-video ] on the fate of extradition treaties with China and the probabilities of developing a COVID vaccine.

*Hal Brands*, the current Kissinger Chair, released a report [ https://www.aei.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Special-Operations-Forces-and-Great-Power-Competition-in-the-21st-Century.pdf ] with Tim Nichols on the role of special operations forces in counterterrorism and authoritarian power-struggles.

In Fivethirtyeight, Distinguished Visiting Scholar *Julia Azari* discussed whether President Trump has the power [ https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/trump-cant-postpone-the-election-but-he-can-delegitimize-the-results/ ] to change the date of the election.

*_Did You Know? Interesting Facts About the Kluge Center_*

Did you know the Kluge center identified 37 different countries where fellows originated from?

Did you know the first director of the Kluge center was Prosser Gifford, and that he passed away recently? Read his obituary [ https://www.loc.gov/staff/gazette/issue.php?id=1108 ] in the Library of Congress Gazette.

*_Insights: The Kluge Centers Blog_*

Kluge Intern Leslie Hoag wrote on the experience of interning during a pandemic [ https://blogs.loc.gov/kluge/2020/07/being-a-kluge-intern-during-an-international-pandemic/?loclr=eanfwk ], and Junior Fellow Michael Steffen wrote about how to create a great digital humanities project [ https://blogs.loc.gov/kluge/2020/08/creating-great-digital-humanities-projects-when-theyre-more-important-than-ever/?loclr=eanfwk ]. Michael Stratmoen interviewed Patrick Andelic [ https://blogs.loc.gov/kluge/2020/07/patrick-andelic-answers-six-questions-about-his-scholarship-and-experience-as-a-residential-scholar-at-the-kluge-center/?loclr=eanfwk ] about being a two-time Kluge scholar, and Boris Granovskiy interviewed Michael Collins [ https://blogs.loc.gov/kluge/2020/07/the-20th-century-transformation-of-the-dalit-movement-in-india/?loclr=eanfwk ] about the history of Dalit activism in India.

*_Currently open fellowship application:_*

*David B. Larson Fellowship in Health and Spirituality* [ https://www.loc.gov/programs/john-w-kluge-center/chairs-fellowships/fellowships/larson-fellowship-in-health-and-spirituality/?loclr=eanfwk ]

Current Deadline: August 31

