Kluge Kudos

Wayne Wiegand’s (Distinguished Visiting Scholar) book, “American Public School Librarianship: A History,” was released by the Johns Hopkins University Press in September, 2021. It is the first comprehensive evaluative, analytical, and critical history of a ubiquitous educational institution that was built over the generations by hundreds of thousands of public school librarians serving hundreds of millions of public school students K-12.

Zachary Schrag (Kluge Fellow) published, “The Fires of Philadelphia: Citizen-Soldiers, Nativists, and the 1844 Riots Over the Soul of a Nation” with Pegasus books. Early research on this book began when he was a Kluge Fellow in 2009, and he returned over the years to the Library of Congress for additional research.

Klaus Larres’s (Kissinger Chair) book, “Uncertain Allies: Nixon, Kissinger, and the Threat of a United Europe,” from Yale University Press, will be released in November. A majority of the research is based on material from the Kissinger papers at the Library of Congress. In addition, he edited and contributed a chapter to “Dictators and Autocrats: Securing Power Across Global Politics,” published by Routledge, to be released in November.

Jesse J. Holland

Distinguished Visiting Scholar, 2019

What was most valuable about your time at the Kluge Center?

My time at the Kluge Center gave me a chance to work on a project that I’ve been dreaming of for a while: the untold story of the people of Freedman’s Village, an African American settlement that sat on the grounds of Arlington National Cemetery. Using the resources of the Library of Congress, I was able to look at and absorb some of the original stories of these forgotten people and begin to put together their fascinating story. The resources of the Kluge Center and the time that the Kluge Center provides for this kind of work was invaluable to me, and it put me on the road to bringing this story to Americans and making it part of our American historical tapestry.

Where are you now?

Do you use social media, blogs, or websites to engage in public scholarship?

