(AGENPARL) – gio 02 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

Happening Now: Beth Noveck on “Solving Public Problems”

Our interview with Beth Noveck, author of “Solving Public Problems: A Practical Guide to Fix Our Government and Change our World,” is about to start at 4pm.

Acting Kluge Center Director Brent Yacobucci will interview Noveck on the book, and on the ways we can make use of innovation and technology in solving the major problems facing government today. A video of the event will be available at youtube.com/loc about 10 days after the live interview.

Beth Simone Noveck is a professor at Northeastern University, where she directs the Burnes Center for Social Change and its partner project, The Governance Lab (The GovLab) and its MacArthur Research Network on Opening Governance. She is a member of the Library of Congress Scholars Council. The author of Solving Public Problems: How to Fix Our Government and Change Our World (Yale Press 2021) (Named a Best Book of 2021 by Stanford Social Innovation Review), she is also Core Faculty at the Institute for Experiential AI (IEAI) at Northeastern. New Jersey governor Phil Murphy appointed her as the state’s first Chief Innovation Officer.

🔊 Listen to this