The major institutions in American society are in a moment of crisis. From the branches of government to religious and civic organizations, the media, and political parties, these key foundations of American life are less respected, less trusted, and less involved in forming the character of individuals than at any point in our history.

The John W. Kluge Center, with the Brookings Institution and the American Enterprise Institute, will host the Pillars of Democracy series to explore how institutions work in a functioning society, and grapple with the question of how their decline can be counteracted. These panel discussions will draw on the expertise of a wide range of diverse participants: historians, political scientists, authors, and others from across the ideological spectrum and from a variety of backgrounds, who will help create a full picture of the challenges facing American institutions, and their potential promise.

Each event will focus on one institution, with panelists answering the questions: “What is the institution’s proper role? Where does it fall short? And what can we do about it?”

Event Schedule:

– The Presidency — August 19, 2021

– The Federal Judiciary — September 16, 2021

– The Regulatory State — October 21, 2021

– Political Parties November — November 18, 2021

– Electoral Institutions — January 20, 2021

– The Military — February 17, 2022

– Churches and Other Civic Institutions — March 17, 2022

– The Media — April 21, 2022

– Universities and the Academy — May 19, 2022

First event: The US Congress – July 8, 2021

Moderator:

John Haskell, Director of the John W. Kluge Center.

Panelists:

Before joining AEI, Dr. Wallach was a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution, where he authored “To the Edge: Legality, Legitimacy, and the Responses to the 2008 Financial Crisis” (Brookings Institution Press, 2015). He was later affiliated with the R Street Institute and served as a fellow with the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress in 2019.

This series of events is co-sponsored by the Brookings Institution and the American Enterprise Institute.

Any views expressed by the panelists are solely their own, and do not necessarily reflect the policies or positions of the Library of Congress, the American Enterprise Institute, or the Brookings Institution.

The Brookings Institution is a nonprofit organization devoted to independent research and policy solutions. Its mission is to conduct high-quality, independent research and, based on that research, to provide innovative, practical recommendations for policymakers and the public.

The American Enterprise Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan public policy research organization where scholars work to expand liberty, increase individual opportunity and strengthen free enterprise.

