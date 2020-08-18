martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
NEWS FROM THE JOHN W. KLUGE CENTER: 100 YEARS OF WOMEN VOTING SYMPOSIUM

(AGENPARL) – mar 18 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

“100 Years of Women Voting” Symposium


Join the *US Capitol Historical Society*, the *Womens Suffrage Centennial Commission*, and the*John W. Kluge Center*for *100 Years of Women Voting*, a symposium featuring distinguished speakers and experts on the impact of women in American government and public life.
The symposium will consist of weekly virtual events, *every Thursday from noon to 1pm, beginning next Thursday, August 27th* with an opening keynote by *Christina Wolbrecht*, and *ending on October 1st* with a closing keynote by *Martha Jones*. Between the two keynotes, there will be four panel discussions featuring scholars and members of Congress.
The full schedule is detailed below. All events take place from 12:00pm 1pm EDT
*August 27 Opening Keynote*
*Christina Wolbrecht*
Professor of Political Science at the University of Notre Dame; Director of the Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy; C. Robert and Margaret Hanley Family Director of the Washington Program
*September 3 Race and Gender in Politics: The Last 100 Years*
*Liette Gidlow*
Harvard University and Wayne State University
*Rep. Marcia Fudge*
U.S. House of Representatives, OH-11
*Andra Gillespie*
Emory University
*Cathleen Cahill*
Penn State
*September 10 Diverse Voices from the Suffrage Movement*
*Jacqueline Jones Royster*
Georgia Tech
*Nancy Bird-Soto*
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
*Lori Harrison-Kahan*
Boston College
*Elizabeth Novara*
Library of Congress
*September 17 Women in Leadership*
*Hon. Jane L. Campbell*
U.S. Capitol Historical Society
*Hon. Cheryl L. Johnson*
Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives
*Hon. Mary Landrieu*
Van Ness Feldman, LLP; U.S. Senate, LA, 1997-2015
*Michele Swers*
Georgetown University
*September 24 Gender and Political Participation*
*Colleen Shogan*
David M. Rubenstein National Center for White House History
*Bettye Collier-Thomas*
Temple University
*Kay Schlozman*
Boston College
*Catherine Wineinger*
Western Washington University
*October 1 Closing Keynote*
Martha Jones
Johns Hopkins University
