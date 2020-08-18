NEWS FROM THE JOHN W. KLUGE CENTER: 100 YEARS OF WOMEN VOTING SYMPOSIUM

(AGENPARL) – mar 18 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.



Join the *US Capitol Historical Society*, the *Womens Suffrage Centennial Commission*, and the*John W. Kluge Center*for *100 Years of Women Voting*, a symposium featuring distinguished speakers and experts on the impact of women in American government and public life.

The symposium will consist of weekly virtual events, *every Thursday from noon to 1pm, beginning next Thursday, August 27th* with an opening keynote by *Christina Wolbrecht*, and *ending on October 1st* with a closing keynote by *Martha Jones*. Between the two keynotes, there will be four panel discussions featuring scholars and members of Congress.

The full schedule is detailed below. All events take place from 12:00pm 1pm EDT

*August 27 Opening Keynote*

*Christina Wolbrecht*

Professor of Political Science at the University of Notre Dame; Director of the Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy; C. Robert and Margaret Hanley Family Director of the Washington Program

*September 3 Race and Gender in Politics: The Last 100 Years*

*Liette Gidlow*

Harvard University and Wayne State University

*Rep. Marcia Fudge*

U.S. House of Representatives, OH-11

*Andra Gillespie*

Emory University

*Cathleen Cahill*

Penn State

*September 10 Diverse Voices from the Suffrage Movement*

*Jacqueline Jones Royster*

Georgia Tech

*Nancy Bird-Soto*

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

*Lori Harrison-Kahan*

Boston College

*Elizabeth Novara*

Library of Congress

*September 17 Women in Leadership*

*Hon. Jane L. Campbell*

U.S. Capitol Historical Society

*Hon. Cheryl L. Johnson*

Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives

*Hon. Mary Landrieu*

Van Ness Feldman, LLP; U.S. Senate, LA, 1997-2015

*Michele Swers*

Georgetown University

*September 24 Gender and Political Participation*

*Colleen Shogan*

David M. Rubenstein National Center for White House History

*Bettye Collier-Thomas*

Temple University

*Kay Schlozman*

Boston College

*Catherine Wineinger*

Western Washington University

*October 1 Closing Keynote*

Martha Jones

Johns Hopkins University

