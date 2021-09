(AGENPARL) – ven 10 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Latest News & Upcoming Events from the Library of Congress.

The 2021 Library of Congress National Book Festival will include an extraordinary lineup of authors for children, teens and kids of all ages – all featured in videos on demand accessible from the start of the festival, which runs Sept. 17-26. Five children’s authors and five teen authors will also participate in live, online Q&A events Sept. 25 and 26.

