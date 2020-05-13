mercoledì, Maggio 13, 2020
Breaking News

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 13/05/2020 SEDUTA/E N. 217

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – MAY 13, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – MAY 13, 2020

COVID-19: CAN NURSING THRIVE IN THE AGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS? WHAT YOUNG…

SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA: COVID-19 A THREAT TO DEVELOPMENT

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 12 MAY 2020

IL CARDINALE AYUSO: IL MONDO NON TORNI A QUELLO CHE ERA PRIMA…

DISCUSSIONE MOZIONI IN AULA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1654 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1666 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

NEWS AND UPDATES – SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARD SHINES SPOTLIGHT ON FAA EMPLOYEE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), mer 13 maggio 2020

Service to America Award Shines Spotlight on FAA EmployeeThe Federal Aviation Administration’s  David Gray is a finalist for a Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal. The medals, also known as Sammies, are awarded to outstanding federal employees who serve the public good and are addressing many of the country’s greatest challenges.

Gray led the operational rollout of a technology called Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B). The Partnership for Public Service recognized Gray for demonstrating superior leadership, management excellence and being instrumental in achieving the Department of Transportation’s commitment to efficient, effective and results-oriented government by leading a transformational program. 

“The FAA’s greatest strength is its people,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “David brings dedication and focus on safety to the job every day, and he is well deserving of this recognition.”

ADS-B is part of the FAA’s plan to transform air traffic control from a system of ground-based radars to a system that uses satellite technology. ADS-B improves safety, increases efficiency, and reduces the time it takes to locate lost aircraft, potentially saving lives. Air traffic controllers and pilots use the technology to provide shared situational awareness.

“Transitioning to ADS-B services in the national airspace system has been such a huge undertaking that involved thousands of people both in the FAA and throughout the aviation industry. I feel very lucky, and proud to be a part of a flagship next generation program like ADS-B that can handle future demands more efficiently,” said Gray. “

The FAA informed the aviation community in 2010 that ADS-B technology would be required on all aircraft flying in certain controlled airspace as of Jan. 1, 2020. Gray inspired his team and managed the completion of the infrastructure on time and on budget. Gray and his team collaborated with the aviation industry — specifically general aviation — to get the community onboard and equipped by the deadline.

The Partnership for Public Service selected 27 finalists for the Sammies. The finalists also are eligible for the Service to America Medals People’s Choice Award, which is voted on by members of the public on this site. The People’s Choice winner will be announced in the summer. The Sammies winners will be announced on September 22.

Page last modified: May 12, 2020 10:52:43 AM EDT

Fonte/Source: https://www.faa.gov/news/updates/?newsId=95475&omniRss=news_updatesAoc&cid=101_N_U

Post collegati

NEWS AND UPDATES – SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARD SHINES SPOTLIGHT ON FAA EMPLOYEE

Redazione

‘WATER WIRES’ MAY PLAY BIGGER ROLE IN CELLULAR FUNCTION

Redazione

DIRECTOR KRANINGER REMARKS DURING FINANCIAL LITERACY AND EDUCATION COMMISSION PUBLIC MEETING

Redazione

SYNERGETIC EFFECTS IN THE ENANTIODIFFERENTIATING PHOTOCYCLODIMERIZATION OF 2-ANTHRACENECARBOXYLIC ACID MEDIATED BY β-CYCLODEXTRIN–PILLAR[5]ARENE-HYBRIDIZED HOSTS

Redazione

TEXAS MAN SENTENCED TO 60 YEARS IN PRISON FOR SEXUALLY ABUSING A CHILD IN HUNDREDS OF VIDEOS AND IMAGES

Redazione

CFPB, FHFA, &AMP; HUD LAUNCH JOINT MORTGAGE AND HOUSING ASSISTANCE WEBSITE FOR AMERICANS IMPACTED BY COVID-19

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More