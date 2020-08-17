lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
NEWS AND UPDATES – INTERAGENCY ISSUES ADVISORY ON USE OF TECHNOLOGY TO DETECT AND MITIGATE UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), lun 17 agosto 2020

On August 17, 2020, the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued guidance to help non-federal public and private entities better understand the federal laws and regulations that may apply to the use of capabilities to detect and mitigate threats posed by Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) operations.

Fonte/Source: https://www.faa.gov/news/updates/?newsId=95733&omniRss=news_updatesAoc&cid=101_N_U

